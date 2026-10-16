Bluesky plans payments to support creators announced at TechCrunch Disrupt
Technology
Bluesky, the decentralized social platform, just announced it plans to introduce payment features in the coming months, so users can support people monetarily on the network, not just ads.
Revealed by CEO Toni Schneider and COO Rose Wang at TechCrunch Disrupt today, this move also opens up options for fundraising and online commerce right on the platform.
Bluesky seeks creator and user empowerment
You'll be able to directly support creators you love, making it easier for them to get paid for their work.
Rose Wang shared that Bluesky wants to empower both creators and users without heavy restrictions.
As a public benefit corporation, Bluesky says its focus is on giving users more control and value, moving away from old-school ad models and putting people first.