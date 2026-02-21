Boeing's Starliner test flight faced serious risks, says NASA
NASA just gave Boeing some tough feedback: their Starliner test flight in 2024 had a "Type A mishap"—that's NASA's most serious level, meaning real danger for the crew or spacecraft.
The mission was supposed to last about two weeks but stretched to 93 days after several thrusters experienced propulsion anomalies during rendezvous and proximity operations with the ISS.
In the end, engineers restored some thruster functionality, but it still wasn't safe enough for astronauts to ride home.
NASA lists 61 fixes needed before Starliner can fly again
NASA's new report says problems came from three main places: not enough NASA oversight, Boeing pushing its propulsion system too far, and bias in risk assessments because NASA wanted more than one provider.
They've listed 61 fixes—everything from technical tweaks to changing how teams work together.
The report found programmatic and schedule/cost pressures influenced decisions, but says it will not fly another crew on Starliner until technical causes are understood and corrected, the propulsion system is fully qualified and appropriate investigation recommendations are implemented.
This is a big reality check for space missions
This is a big reality check for space missions—showing that even top agencies can make mistakes when rushing things.
For anyone dreaming of space travel or following new tech, it's a reminder that safety comes first—even if it means slowing down.