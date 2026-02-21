Boeing's Starliner test flight faced serious risks, says NASA

NASA lists 61 fixes needed before Starliner can fly again

NASA's new report says problems came from three main places: not enough NASA oversight, Boeing pushing its propulsion system too far, and bias in risk assessments because NASA wanted more than one provider.

They've listed 61 fixes—everything from technical tweaks to changing how teams work together.

The report found programmatic and schedule/cost pressures influenced decisions, but says it will not fly another crew on Starliner until technical causes are understood and corrected, the propulsion system is fully qualified and appropriate investigation recommendations are implemented.