Bonn researchers reprogram old blood into younger brain stem cells
Technology
Researchers in Bonn have figured out how to turn old blood cells into brain stem cells that actually get younger over time.
Published today, this discovery could lead to new ways to fight neurodegeneration.
Cells appear 60 years younger
Instead of the usual complicated steps, scientists used a shortcut: they added just two special factors to blood cells, skipping the embryonic stage completely.
The result? These new brain stem cells looked and acted much younger, by about 60 years in cell terms, and even worked better.
In previous Franken-mouse-like research from Bonn scientists, cells formed connections with existing neural cells after being transplanted into the brains of mice, opening up big possibilities for future treatments and research on how our bodies age.