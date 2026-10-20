Bonn researchers reprogram old blood into younger brain stem cells

Instead of the usual complicated steps, scientists used a shortcut: they added just two special factors to blood cells, skipping the embryonic stage completely.

The result? These new brain stem cells looked and acted much younger, by about 60 years in cell terms, and even worked better.

In previous Franken-mouse-like research from Bonn scientists, cells formed connections with existing neural cells after being transplanted into the brains of mice, opening up big possibilities for future treatments and research on how our bodies age.