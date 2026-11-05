Booking.com chief says European supermarket hacks accelerate AI security adoption
Cyberattacks are getting smarter, so some companies are turning to AI-powered security tools to defend themselves.
After recent hacks hit European supermarkets, causing tons of food to spoil, businesses are realizing just how fast hackers can strike.
As Marnie Wilking, chief security officer at Booking.com, puts it, staying ahead now means rolling out AI defenses quickly in this ongoing "cat and mouse" chase with cybercriminals.
Firms boost AI security after breaches
To keep up, companies like Binance (after a crypto theft), the Port of Rotterdam, and Siemens are all boosting their AI-powered security systems.
Even grocery giant Ahold Delhaize lost over €200 million in sales after a cyberattack, showing how high the stakes are.
With more software vulnerabilities popping up, including in the PHP programming language, the push for better AI protection is only growing, and experts predict the cybersecurity market could hit $346 billion by 2029.