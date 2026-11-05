Booking.com chief says European supermarket hacks accelerate AI security adoption

Cyberattacks are getting smarter, so some companies are turning to AI-powered security tools to defend themselves.

After recent hacks hit European supermarkets, causing tons of food to spoil, businesses are realizing just how fast hackers can strike.

As Marnie Wilking, chief security officer at Booking.com, puts it, staying ahead now means rolling out AI defenses quickly in this ongoing "cat and mouse" chase with cybercriminals.