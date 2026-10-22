Bose acquires rival audio brand Skullcandy
What's the story
Bose, a leader in the consumer audio industry, has announced its acquisition of Skullcandy, a rival audio brand. Despite being competitors in the same space, the two companies recently collaborated to integrate several of Bose's audio technologies into Skullcandy products. These include head-tracking spatial audio and active noise cancellation (ANC) capabilities to products such as the Skullcandy Crusher 1080 headphones and Method 360 earbuds.
Acquisition details
Deal specifics and future of Skullcandy
While the specifics of the deal remain undisclosed, Bose has confirmed its intention to keep Skullcandy as a separate brand under its premium consumer audio business.
The company will continue to operate from Park City, Utah, where it was originally founded.
This acquisition is expected to help Bose extend its audio technologies, including its industry-leading noise cancellation, to a wider audience.
Strategic move
Expanding exceptional audio experiences
Bose CEO Lila Snyder emphasized the company's commitment to delivering exceptional audio experiences for over 60 years.
She said, "As we work to reach even more people, we're expanding how we do that, not only through Bose products but through technology partnerships and a growing portfolio of brands."
This acquisition is seen as a strategic step toward reaching more consumers worldwide.
Brand integration
Strategic benefits of the acquisition
Founded in 2003, Skullcandy is known for its unique product designs and branding.
The company has established "longstanding relationships" with board sports athletes, which Bose believes will provide new opportunities to connect with consumers in markets where it has less presence today.
This integration could help Bose appeal to a wider range of consumers who may not prioritize ANC effectiveness on their headphones.
Growth strategy
Previous acquisitions and growth strategy
Prior to this, Bose had acquired the high-end audio brand McIntosh and its subsidiary Sonus faber in 2024.
It also acquired StreamUnlimited Engineering and FMOD-maker Firelight Technologies this year.
Last June, the company announced the launch of an in-house content studio called Bose Studios and a record label, Bose Records.