Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds 2nd generation dropped to $249
Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (second-generation) just dropped to $249 (from $299) on Amazon and Best Buy.
Known for their standout noise cancelation, this is one of the lowest prices these premium earbuds have seen, making them a solid pick if you've been eyeing an upgrade.
Improved sound clearer calls immersive audio
Besides looking sleek, these earbuds pack improved sound and clearer calls compared to the first generation.
You can tweak the bass and overall sound in the Bose app's EQ.
They come with a wireless charging case and support Immersive Audio (Bose's take on spatial sound) so your playlists feel more dynamic.
QuietComfort Ultra offers 11 ANC levels
The QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds offer 11 levels of adjustable active noise cancelation, letting you block out distractions or stay aware with Aware mode when you need it, all while keeping your music sounding great.