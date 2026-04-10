Bose SoundLink Flex now $119 at Amazon Walmart Best Buy
Technology
The Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker just dropped to $119 (from $159) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy.
Known for its powerful sound and tough build, this deal is almost as low as it's ever been, making it a solid pick if you've been eyeing an upgrade.
IP67 SoundLink Flex adds play button
The latest SoundLink Flex keeps its rugged, IP67-rated design but now has easier controls with a new play/pause button.
It's compact for travel, supports high-res audio with AAC and aptX codecs, and offers up to 12 hours of battery life.
Plus, you can pair two for stereo sound—perfect for outdoor hangs or poolside playlists.