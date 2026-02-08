Watch: Boston Dynamics's Atlas humanoid performs backflip, cartwheel
What's the story
Boston Dynamics has unveiled a new video showing its latest Atlas humanoid robot performing an impressive backflip and cartwheel. The feat was performed without losing balance or sustaining any damage. The achievement highlights the steady progress of the new Atlas, which is steadily matching (and even exceeding) the capabilities of its predecessor, Atlas HD.
Evolution
Video shows failed attempts before success
The video also gives a glimpse into the development process of Atlas, showing several failed attempts where the robot fell during early tests. However, these failures are seen as learning opportunities rather than setbacks. The researchers have been able to program Atlas to catch itself while falling in some cases. This resilience is a testament to their dedication toward creating a reliable and agile humanoid robot.
Progress
Updated Atlas now focuses on practical workplace applications
While improving speed and natural movement has been more difficult, the researchers have managed to give Atlas a more human-like walking gait. The earlier versions of the robot were stiff and slow, but this limitation didn't affect its commercial relevance much. Now, Boston Dynamics has unveiled an updated version of Atlas as an enterprise platform for practical workplace applications instead of just graceful movement.