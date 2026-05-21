Boston's Merlin unveils Merlin Pilot to address cargo pilot shortage

Merlin Pilot to serve as copilot

The Merlin Pilot uses a smart combo of sensors (think GPS, radar, and altimeters) plus AI for navigation, dodging obstacles, and even chatting with air traffic control using natural language.

For now, it'll act as a co-pilot alongside humans to keep things safe and smooth out regulatory approvals. As CEO Matt George puts it, this step is critical for scaling autonomy across large cargo fleets.

Testing is already happening on several aircraft types in places like Alaska and New Zealand, and with Boeing predicting 2,800 airframe builds and conversions projected over the next 20 years, expect to see more of Merlin's tech in the skies.