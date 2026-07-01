Bought Meta AI glasses? Some features now cost $20/month

Rate limit

Conversation Focus available for free for 3 hours per month

As per Meta, all AI glasses owners get free monthly usage for certain features. "If you reach your free monthly usage limit, you can upgrade to a paid Meta One Premium plan or wait until your free limit refreshes each calendar month," the company said on its website. "Conversation focus is currently available for free for 3 hours per month, or for 15 hours per month for Meta One Premium subscribers," as per Meta.