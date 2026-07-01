Bought Meta AI glasses? Some features now cost $20/month
What's the story
Meta has introduced a subscription model for its smart glasses. The company recently announced that users will need to pay $19.99 per month for increased (but still limited) access to the "Conversation Focus" feature of their AI-powered eyewear. The move comes as part of Meta's strategy to monetize its innovative technology and offset costs associated with AI development.
Rate limit
Conversation Focus available for free for 3 hours per month
As per Meta, all AI glasses owners get free monthly usage for certain features. "If you reach your free monthly usage limit, you can upgrade to a paid Meta One Premium plan or wait until your free limit refreshes each calendar month," the company said on its website. "Conversation focus is currently available for free for 3 hours per month, or for 15 hours per month for Meta One Premium subscribers," as per Meta.
Feature functionality
Why impose a rate limit?
The Conversation Focus feature enhances the voice of the person you're talking to, making it easier to hear in noisy environments. The thing is, this feature doesn't even need an internet connection as it runs on-device using chips inside the glasses. This raises questions about why Meta is imposing a rate limit on something that doesn't use its servers at all.
Financial pressure
Layoffs and other cost-cutting measures
Meta has been facing some financial pressure in its quest to make AI a reality. The company recently laid off about 10% of its total workforce, or around 8,000 employees, to offset the costs of its AI investments. It also managed to make three pairs of AI glasses $80 cheaper by dropping the Ray-Ban branding.