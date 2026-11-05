Box partners with NVIDIA to launch Box Context Retrieval search
Box is leveling up its enterprise game by partnering with NVIDIA to bring smarter AI features to businesses.
The big news? Their new Box Context Retrieval search engine, powered by NVIDIA's Nemotron models, promises searches that are 20% more accurate, use way less data, and deliver answers four times faster.
If your company uses Box Enterprise Advanced, you'll see these upgrades early next year.
Box Architect beta and security protections
That's not all: Box Architect is coming soon to let teams set up automated workflows just by typing what they want in plain language (no coding needed). Beta testing starts later this year.
Plus, Box is rolling out extra security tools to help stop mass downloads and account takeovers. Both Enterprise Advanced and Shield customers can expect these new protections early next year.