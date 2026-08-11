BPCL launches Urja AI chatbot for LPG bookings and services
Technology
BPCL just rolled out Urja, an AI-powered chatbot designed to simplify your experience with its services.
You can chat with Urja on the BPCL website or WhatsApp to book LPG cylinders, pay bills, track deliveries, and sort out distributor issues.
Urja supports 13 languages including Tamil
Urja isn't just about gas bookings: it also helps you locate fuel stations, check fuel prices, and get info on BPCL products and loyalty programs.
The bot understands 13 languages, including Tamil, and has already handled more than 10 million chats with a customer rating above 4.5 out of 5.
Cool bonus: more than 45% of its interactions are in non-English languages.