Brain training can reverse age-related memory decline: Study

Researchers had 92 adults aged 65+ do either 30 minutes of structured brain training on BrainHQ or just play casual games for 10 weeks. Only the group doing targeted brain training saw a boost in acetylcholine activity in the part of the brain tied to attention and decision-making.

Brain training could be a legit, drug-free way to support cognitive health

Lead researcher Dr. Etienne de Villers-Sidani called it a first, saying, "This is the first time any intervention, drug or non-drug, has been shown to do that in humans."

Since low acetylcholine is linked to aging and Alzheimer's, these results suggest brain training could be a legit, drug-free way to support cognitive health as we get older.