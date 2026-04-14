Brandon Patterson regains finger feeling after Colorado brain implant

Three ports decode single neuron activity

The implant features three ports on Patterson's head that let researchers read single neurons and interpret his brain activity.

According to Dr. Daniel Kramer from UCHealth, this technology could help people with spinal injuries or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, regain movement by turning thought into action.

Patterson is hopeful, not just for himself but for others, too, saying this could give people with paralysis a real shot at getting some independence back.