AI-generated influencers are now promoting products on social media

Trust issues

Consumers can't trust the content they see online

Lisa Barber, editor of Which? Tech, raised concerns over the inability of consumers to trust the content they see online. She said brands must be transparent when content has been created using AI, especially if it features AI-generated influencers. The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) admitted there are no specific rules against brands posting AI-generated promotional content without disclosure, but stressed that such content must still comply with advertising rules and not be misleading or socially irresponsible.