AI-generated influencers are now promoting products on social media
What's the story
An investigation by The Guardian has revealed that brands are now using AI-generated influencers on social media to promote their products. These companies are increasingly relying on AI-generated content that mimics real customer experiences without any clear indication that the people shown aren't real. Some content creators producing this type of material have even been asked to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) so they can't discuss their work publicly.
Regulatory gap
No specific rules to mandate brands to disclose AI usage
There are no specific rules mandating brands to disclose when their advertising content has been created using AI. The EU's Artificial Intelligence Act, which comes into effect in August, will require clear labeling of AI-generated or manipulated content like deepfake images, audio, and video. However, this legislation won't apply in the UK. Consumer group Which? has called for customers to be clearly informed when promotional content features AI-generated influencers instead of real people.
Brand strategies
Reality Defenders found several brands using AI influencers
Several brands have been found using AI-generated influencers for their product promotions. For instance, a cybersecurity company specializing in deepfake detection, Reality Defenders, found that photo app Once has likely used AI-generated influencers in its marketing. Similarly, housing project design app Maket also used an AI-generated influencer to promote its services but clarified that it's just an experiment and not a core part of its marketing strategy.
Fashion sector
Fashion brand Ashle used AI influencer in early campaign
In the fashion industry, Dubai-based brand Ashle posted a photo of what appeared to be a woman wearing its clothes at a restaurant. The image was later removed after The Guardian's inquiry about the use of AI influencers. A spokesperson for Ashle clarified that all their pieces are real garments but some early marketing imagery utilized AI during their initial launch phase to showcase designs.
Trust issues
Consumers can't trust the content they see online
Lisa Barber, editor of Which? Tech, raised concerns over the inability of consumers to trust the content they see online. She said brands must be transparent when content has been created using AI, especially if it features AI-generated influencers. The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) admitted there are no specific rules against brands posting AI-generated promotional content without disclosure, but stressed that such content must still comply with advertising rules and not be misleading or socially irresponsible.
Cost benefits
'40% to 60% of content from big brands is AI-generated'
Clarissa Mansbridge, a former celebrity manager who now creates images of AI influencers for brands, said many companies are drawn to the lower costs associated with this type of content. She said, "Brands want high-end photography but they don't want to pay $20,000 to $70,000 for a traditional photoshoot." Mansbridge also revealed that 40% to 60% of the content from some big brands is actually created through AI.