Brazil and New Zealand researchers find pFL raises blood pressure
Technology
Researchers from Brazil and New Zealand have found that a small brain area called the lateral parafacial region (pFL) helps control blood pressure.
When this spot is activated, it can tighten blood vessels and raise blood pressure, giving scientists fresh clues about why some people develop hypertension.
Targeting carotid bodies for resistant hypertension
Based on these findings, scientists are now testing ways to target the carotid bodies, tiny sensors in your neck that talk to the pFL, without messing with the brain directly.
This could lead to new options for people whose high blood pressure doesn't respond to current medications.
Since hypertension affects about one-third of people worldwide, these discoveries could make a real difference down the line.