Brazilian fossils reclassified as 540 million year microbial remains
Technology
Turns out those ancient fossils from Brazil (once thought to be signs of early animals) are actually leftovers from microbes like bacteria and algae.
Using high-tech imaging, scientists spotted preserved cell structures that matched shallow-ocean microorganisms from 540 million years ago, flipping what we thought about early life.
Nanoscale accelerator imaging challenges animal origins
This discovery shakes up theories about when animals first appeared and what Earth's earliest ecosystems were really like.
The research team used nanoscale imaging at a particle accelerator to support the fossils' microbial origins, with lead scientist Bruno Becker-Kerber saying these new methods are changing how we see our planet's beginnings.