Brazil's CADE ramps up probe into Google's AI news features
Brazil's competition watchdog, CADE, is ramping up its investigation into how Google handles news articles.
The probe, which began in 2019, is now getting fresh attention because Google's conduct evolved with AI generative features that synthesize information directly in search interfaces.
CADE wants to know if Google is using its huge market power in ways that might hurt fair competition.
CADE interim chief flags pay concerns
CADE's interim chief Diogo Thomson de Andrade says there's real concern about news publishers relying so heavily on Google to reach readers.
This setup could let Google benefit from journalists' work without giving them fair pay, raising questions about whether the tech giant is playing fair with the people who create the news we see online.
For now, Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.