Low-cost and high-efficiency solar panels might become reality soon

The research team also took their technology out of the lab and installed a 1MW perovskite system next to a 3.5MW silicon facility at the same solar farm.

Over three months, they found that for the same installed capacity, the perovskite system produced more electricity than its silicon counterpart.

The perovskite system outperformed silicon by 3.42% in March, 3.79% in April, and 5.81% in May, its advantage increasing with rising temperatures and stronger sunlight conditions.