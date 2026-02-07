Tamper-proof quantum communication now possible over 100km distance

Encryption technique

Device-independent quantum key distribution

The researchers made quantum links between the rubidium atoms using single light particles or photons. By comparing the states of these atoms at each end, they were able to generate identical strings of 0s and 1s. This served as a shared secret key for encryption. The unique aspect of this experiment is its reliance on device-independent quantum key distribution (DI-QKD), which guarantees security even in case of flawed or tampered devices.