Breakthrough material revolutionizes semiconductor technology Technology Jul 17, 2025

German researchers have created a new material called CSiGeSn—a mix of carbon, silicon, germanium, and tin—that could shake up how we make computer chips and even help with quantum computing.

What's cool is that it fits right in with today's chip-making tech, so it could be used without major changes.

The project was led by Dr. Dan Buca and Prof. Dr. Giovanni Capellini.