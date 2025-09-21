Breakthrough study reveals how HIV hides in our DNA

Researchers found that HIV-1 uses its integrase enzyme to target busy, gene-rich areas in our DNA, guided by host RNA. These "hotspots" let infected cells stick around and dodge current antiretroviral therapy (ART).

If scientists can disrupt this process, it could reduce the need for lifelong ART

By using deep sequencing to track exactly where the virus inserts itself, the team learned these spots affect how long HIV survives and how well treatments work.

If scientists can disrupt this process—blocking how HIV chooses its hiding places—it could shrink viral reservoirs and reduce the need for lifelong ART.

This gives hope for smarter, more lasting ways to fight HIV.