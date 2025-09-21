Next Article
Record-breaking neutrino could prove existence of primordial black holes
Technology
MIT scientists spotted a record-breaking neutrino using the KM3NeT telescope in the Mediterranean Sea.
This tiny particle packed an energy punch above 100 peta-electron-volts and might be linked to the explosive end of a primordial black hole.
Why is this discovery important?
If this blast really came from a primordial black hole, it could finally prove Hawking radiation is real—a theory Stephen Hawking suggested back in 1974.
It might even help us figure out what dark matter is, which makes up about a quarter of everything in the universe.
These cosmic explosions are super rare (maybe once every 14 years nearby), so catching one like this is a big deal for understanding how our universe works.