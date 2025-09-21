Record-breaking neutrino could prove existence of primordial black holes

Why is this discovery important?

If this blast really came from a primordial black hole, it could finally prove Hawking radiation is real—a theory Stephen Hawking suggested back in 1974.

It might even help us figure out what dark matter is, which makes up about a quarter of everything in the universe.

These cosmic explosions are super rare (maybe once every 14 years nearby), so catching one like this is a big deal for understanding how our universe works.