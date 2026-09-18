Better air quality boosts mental development in toddlers: Study
What's the story
A new study from Columbia University has found an association between improved air quality and enhanced cognitive development in toddlers. The long-term research, led by Professor Frederica Perera at the Columbia Center for Children's Environmental Health, focused on disadvantaged communities in northern Manhattan and the South Bronx in New York. Over two decades, they studied over 1,100 children at ages one to three to assess their cognitive processing skills such as memory and sensory perception.
Impact
Clean air leads to clear minds
The study revealed a strong link between prenatal exposure to air pollution and negative neurodevelopment effects in children.
However, as time passed and air quality in central New York improved significantly due to clean-air legislation, researchers began to wonder if this would also reflect an improvement in mental development scores for toddlers over time.
Positive correlation
Cognitive improvements in toddlers
The study found a clear improvement in toddlers' cognitive scores as air pollution levels improved, especially when they were two and three years old.
This was particularly evident during periods of rapid decline in air pollution.
The researchers also accounted for other factors that could have influenced the children's development such as a decrease in children living with tobacco smokers and an increase in maternal education levels.
Global evidence
Evidence of health benefits from reduced air pollution
The New York study adds to the growing body of evidence showing that reducing air pollution can lead to improved health outcomes.
In the UK, London's ultra-low emission zone was accompanied by an improvement in children's lung health and fewer children with clinically impaired lung function.
For adults in central London, there was a 3% reduction in annual trends for emergency admissions, including an 8% drop for heart problems and a 6% drop for breathing issues.
Call to action
Need for more studies and public awareness
Despite the improvements seen in New York, Perera stressed that we cannot say current levels of air pollution are safe for all children's neurodevelopment.
She emphasized the need for bold political leadership on air pollution, which is often a controversial and divisive issue.
Perera said, "We need more studies such as ours to increase public awareness of the value of clean air and climate policies and motivate policymakers."