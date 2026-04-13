British regulators probe Anthropic's Claude Mythos preview for cybersecurity risks
Technology
British regulators are looking into possible cybersecurity issues with Anthropic's latest AI, Claude Mythos Preview.
Big names like the Bank of England and the Financial Conduct Authority are involved, teaming up with the National Cyber Security Centre to see if this AI has found any weak spots in important UK tech systems.
Project Glasswing flagged thousands of vulnerabilities
In the next couple of weeks, major British banks, insurers, and exchanges will get updates about these risks.
Claude Mythos Preview is part of Anthropic's "Project Glasswing," which aims to improve digital defenses, and it's already flagged thousands of software vulnerabilities.