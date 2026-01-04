BSNL launches VoWiFi across India: Here's what it means for you
BSNL just rolled out its Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) service nationwide.
Now, you can make calls and send texts using any Wi-Fi connection—even if your mobile signal is weak.
Expect clearer calls and fewer drops, especially in places like basements, offices, or rural areas.
How to get started
VoWiFi is totally free—no extra charges or new apps needed. Just use your regular number and dialer; the switch between Wi-Fi and mobile networks happens automatically during calls.
To turn it on, go to Settings > Network/Connections > Wi-Fi Calling on your phone (device support may vary).
Need help? Call BSNL at 1800-1503.
Why this matters
This upgrade means better connectivity in rural and hard-to-reach spots where coverage usually struggles. It also helps reduce network congestion.
Separately, BSNL is preparing to launch its 5G services—making staying connected a bit easier wherever you are.