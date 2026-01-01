BSNL launches VoWiFi: Free calls over Wi-Fi, even with weak signal

VoWiFi uses IMS tech for smooth handover between networks on supported phones. You just need to turn it on in settings—it works with BSNL Fiber or any broadband at home or work. This launch is part of BSNL's bigger upgrade push: they're adding thousands of new 4G towers, rolling out eSIMs, and building their own 4G stack in Odisha.

Standing up to the competition

With this move, BSNL joins Jio, Airtel, and Vi in offering VoWiFi nationwide—so you're not missing out if you stick with them.

Plus, by shifting calls to Wi-Fi where possible, the network should feel less crowded for everyone.

Need help setting it up? Just call their helpline at 18001503.