BSNL's CNAP feature will soon let you see caller names
BSNL is about to roll out its Caller Name Presentation (CNAP) feature nationwide, letting you see who is calling, even if they are not in your contacts.
Unlike apps like Truecaller, this works right out of the box and does not need any extra downloads or subscriptions.
BSNL's move follows similar launches by Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea.
CNAP to help BSNL compete with private telecom operators
With CNAP, it will be much easier to spot spam calls and avoid unknown numbers, something most of us can appreciate given how common random calls are in India.
The tech runs on KYC-verified information and does not require internet access.
BSNL is currently testing the feature with other networks for a smooth rollout, aiming to cover all zones in the next few months.
This upgrade also helps BSNL step up its game against private telecom giants.