BSNL's CNAP feature will soon let you see caller names

CNAP to help BSNL compete with private telecom operators

With CNAP, it will be much easier to spot spam calls and avoid unknown numbers, something most of us can appreciate given how common random calls are in India.

The tech runs on KYC-verified information and does not require internet access.

BSNL is currently testing the feature with other networks for a smooth rollout, aiming to cover all zones in the next few months.

This upgrade also helps BSNL step up its game against private telecom giants.