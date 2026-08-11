BTCPay offers up to 3 BTC reward for stolen Bitcoin
Technology
BTCPay Server is offering a reward of up to 3 BTC (about $190,000) for help recovering Bitcoin stolen in a recent hack.
Hackers used a flaw in popular Lightning Network software to break into merchants' wallets, and BTCPay is promising 10% of any recovered funds for tips that lead to getting the money back.
BTCPay urges merchants to report thefts
BTCPay is urging affected merchants to report the thefts and work with law enforcement and crypto exchanges, who have offered help tracing the stolen coins.
Victims include hardware wallet maker Foundation and bitcoin publication Citadel21, though their exact losses aren't public.
As a heads-up, BTCPay is also telling merchants to boost their security (like keeping most funds in cold storage) to help prevent this from happening again.