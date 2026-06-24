'Insult to AI': SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son dismisses bubble concerns

Future prospects

SoftBank's role as 'egg factory'

Son emphasized that "it's just the beginning" and that the full potential of AI is yet to be realized. He also reiterated SoftBank's position as the factory that lays the eggs, a metaphor he has often used to describe his company's role in producing valuable technology. The statement comes amid an AI investment boom that has raised valuations and boosted SoftBank's share price, thanks to Son's major investment in OpenAI.