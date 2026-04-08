Bud Ecosystem builds RAA, Bud Sentinel beats some high-end GPUs

Bud Sentinel runs 8.4ms, beats benchmarks

Bud Sentinel doesn't just speed things up. It also makes AI safer and more accurate.

According to CEO Jithin VG, the team focused on redesigning AI for common hardware instead of chasing pure optimization.

The result? Bud Sentinel can process requests in about 8.4 milliseconds and surpasses current benchmarks for accuracy across multiple independent tests.

Bud Ecosystem hopes this move will help make advanced AI tools available to everyone, not just those with expensive gear.