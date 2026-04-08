Bud Ecosystem builds RAA, Bud Sentinel beats some high-end GPUs
Bud Ecosystem, a Bengaluru research lab, has built a new architecture called Resource Aware Attention (RAA) that works smoothly on regular laptops (no fancy GPUs are needed).
Their first application, Bud Sentinel, is actually more than twice as fast on everyday devices compared with some high-end GPU setups.
Bud Sentinel runs 8.4ms, beats benchmarks
Bud Sentinel doesn't just speed things up. It also makes AI safer and more accurate.
According to CEO Jithin VG, the team focused on redesigning AI for common hardware instead of chasing pure optimization.
The result? Bud Sentinel can process requests in about 8.4 milliseconds and surpasses current benchmarks for accuracy across multiple independent tests.
Bud Ecosystem hopes this move will help make advanced AI tools available to everyone, not just those with expensive gear.