Bull ramps up Angers supercomputer output after €7bn EU investment
French tech company Bull is ramping up its supercomputer production in Angers, thanks to a big push from the EU's €7 billion investment in high-powered computing.
This move is all about helping Europe stay competitive in tech, with Bull already leading the pack by building the continent's fastest supercomputers and winning most of EuroHPC's contracts.
Bull targets 24 racks monthly
Bull's expansion means they'll now make 12 supercomputer racks a month (up from six), aiming for 24 by next year.
Big projects are on the way, like a massive 94-rack system for France named after computer scientist Alice Recoque, plus work alongside Finland's LUMI-AI project.
They're also teaming up with Foxconn to build NVIDIA-powered systems, showing just how central Bull is becoming to Europe's AI and computing future.