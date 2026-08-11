Bumble lets men start chats, extends matches to 72 hours
Technology
Bumble just made a big change: men can now send the first message in heterosexual matches.
This is a switch from its original rule in which only women could start chats.
Plus, matches now last 72 hours instead of 24 hours, giving users more time to connect.
Whitney Wolfe Herd cites testing, surveys
CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd says users wanted "more flexibility," and surveys showed most women actually prefer men to start conversations.
Testing found chats were more balanced and active with this change.
Bumble will still nudge people to send better openers, aiming for quality interactions, not just more messages.