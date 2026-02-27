Burger King tests AI chatbot to assist and monitor staff

Fast food giant Burger King is testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot called Patty. The voice-enabled assistant will be integrated into employee headsets as part of a platform called BK Assistant, powered by OpenAI , the company behind ChatGPT. The main purpose of this innovative tool is to assist staff in real-time and monitor their interactions with customers.

AI assistance How Patty helps employees Patty is designed to help employees with their tasks, like asking how to make a certain burger or clean a machine. For instance, if an employee asks how many strips of bacon go into a Maple Bourbon BBQ Whopper, they get an instant answer. This system is aimed at reducing confusion during peak hours and helping staff follow standard processes more easily.

Performance tracking Monitoring employee-customer interactions Patty also monitors how employees talk to customers. The AI has been trained to recognize certain words and phrases that indicate polite and friendly service, such as "welcome to Burger King," "please," and "thank you." Managers can then use this data as a feedback tool to assess their outlet's performance on "friendliness." However, the company insists that this is meant to support staff, not judge them.

Advertisement

AI integration Operational updates and cautious approach to automation Patty is also connected to Burger King's cloud-based point-of-sale platform, allowing it to provide operational updates. If a machine breaks down or an item runs out of stock, the system can quickly update menus across kiosks, drive-thrus, and digital boards. However, despite these advances, Burger King is taking a cautious approach toward fully automating customer interactions. The company is still testing the idea in a limited number of locations and isn't rushing into a wider rollout.

Advertisement