Buy refurbished Google Pixel phones with 1-year warranty in India Technology Sep 05, 2025

Google just rolled out a new program in India where you can grab refurbished Pixel phones—like the Pixel 7 for ₹20,999 or the Pixel 8 Pro for ₹39,999.

These devices get new parts and let you try out Google's Tensor tech without burning a hole in your pocket.