Buy refurbished Google Pixel phones with 1-year warranty in India
Google just rolled out a new program in India where you can grab refurbished Pixel phones—like the Pixel 7 for ₹20,999 or the Pixel 8 Pro for ₹39,999.
These devices get new parts and let you try out Google's Tensor tech without burning a hole in your pocket.
Backed by a 1-year warranty
Each phone comes with a "trusted by Google" badge and a one-year warranty, so you're covered if anything goes wrong.
This move is part of Google's bigger push to win over Indian smartphone buyers by focusing more on after-sales service and making Pixels easier to find offline.