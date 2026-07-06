Why AI companions are going offline in China

Regulatory compliance

New rules for humanlike AI interactions

The discontinuation of these features comes just ahead of the enforcement of the Interim Measures for the Administration of Artificial Intelligence Anthropomorphic Interaction Services, which will be effective from July 15. The rules, issued in April, apply to AI services that "simulate human personality traits, thinking patterns, and communication styles to provide sustained emotional interaction." However, they do not cover customer service bots or workplace assistants as long as they don't involve sustained emotional interaction.