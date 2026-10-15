ByteDance forms seed AI safety team, hiring 10 researchers
Technology
ByteDance, a Chinese tech giant, just launched a dedicated AI safety team within its Seed research division.
They are bringing on 10 researchers across Beijing, Shanghai, and San Jose to tackle growing worries about how AI is used and kept in check, something both the US and China are actively talking about right now.
Safety team to receive serious resources
This is the first time the first Chinese frontier AI lab has set up a department focused on making sure AI stays safe, acts as intended, and is prepared for emerging risks.
The new team will get serious resources for research, testing, and monitoring how AI behaves.