ByteDance upgrades its AI video creation model

Legal concerns

Legal issues surrounding Seedance's rollout

The launch of the new model could bring legal issues, especially considering the controversy surrounding Seedance 2.0's US rollout. The earlier version was delayed under Hollywood's pressure to stop using copyrighted works that appeared to be used for training the model. If Seedance 2.5 is significantly better than its predecessor, it might face similar backlash if it doesn't address these legal and copyright issues effectively.