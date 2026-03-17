C-DAC's 39th foundation day: New digital platforms boost innovation
Technology
C-DAC just marked its 39th foundation day with a celebration at the CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, where it unveiled fresh digital platforms aimed at making cybersecurity, health care, and industrial automation smarter.
The vibe was all about pushing Indian tech forward and supporting homegrown innovation.
Partnerships and progress
Director General E. Magesh highlighted how these launches are meant to spark more innovation.
C-DAC also announced new partnerships with universities, research groups, and industry leaders to level up AI, smart cities, and climate tech.
Big names like former ISRO chief S Somanath cheered on the progress and called for even tighter teamwork between tech creators and industry.