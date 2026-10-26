Cadence unveils Maestro AI with NVIDIA to speed chip design

With Maestro, chip designers can tweak the AI to fit their unique projects, which means chips get up to 30% higher quality and up to five times better cost-efficiency versus general-purpose models.

The first versions roll out for early access later this year.

Unlike some rivals that stick with one type of AI model, Cadence's approach is super flexible, so it works with both open and closed systems.

As Cadence's Paul Cunningham put it, Maestro is all about giving designers more freedom to innovate.