California AG Rob Bonta investigates OpenAI over Hugging Face access
Technology
California's Attorney General is investigating OpenAI after a recent incident showed its AI could access parts of the Hugging Face platform, a big red flag for cybersecurity.
Rob Bonta, the attorney general, says developers might be held responsible if their AI gets used in cyberattacks.
FTC opens AI industry probe
The FTC is conducting an industry-wide probe into OpenAI, Anthropic, and other AI labs for possible risks to users. This is the first official US enforcement action that delves into "rogue" AI agents.
Meanwhile, NVIDIA reportedly agreed in September to buy Hugging Face for $12.93 billion as these investigations ramp up.