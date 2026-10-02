California fines robotaxis blocking police or firefighters over 30 minutes
California just passed a law that makes companies like Tesla, Waymo, and Zoox step up their game when it comes to safety.
Now, if a robotaxi blocks first responders or gets in the way of emergency crews, the company can be fined if it blocks police or firefighters for more than 30 minutes.
This move follows some real worries about robotaxis messing with first responders during emergencies.
California law requires U.S.-based remote drivers
Autonomous vehicle companies will also need to hire U.S.-based remote drivers with valid driver's licenses and have local incident technicians ready in case things go wrong.
Plus, they'll be required to alert authorities if there's a major system failure.
The law kicks in July 2028, and both Waymo and Zoox have already said they're on board: a Waymo spokesperson said in an emailed company statement, "We are grateful for the amendments made to the bill, which ensure autonomous vehicle operators can still feasibly serve Californians," and "Waymo is committed to making roads safer in California and continually improving our service."