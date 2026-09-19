California moves toward AI 'kill switch' for powerful models
What's the story
California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order calling for a "kill switch" for advanced artificial intelligence (AI) models. The move is part of his broader effort to strengthen AI safety measures in state law. The order also calls for the establishment of a panel of experts that will provide recommendations on bolstering these safety measures within two months.
Order details
Newsom's order pushes for faster implementation of AI safety laws
Newsom's executive order also calls for a state agency to expedite the implementation of two recently signed laws.
These laws would establish a framework for independent verifiers to assess AI safety and create a state registry of AI auditors.
The governor is pushing for Congress and President Donald Trump "to review and adopt the state's framework" as part of this effort.
Criticism
Newsom criticizes federal government's lack of AI oversight
In a statement, Newsom criticized the federal government for its failure to establish meaningful AI oversight or accountability.
He said this should alarm every American, especially when AI CEOs are calling for regulation.
The governor emphasized that California won't wait for action, but will expedite work on substantial and responsible AI oversight before it's too late.
Implementation
'Kill switch' not mandated immediately in executive order
Notably, Newsom's executive order doesn't impose a kill switch immediately. Instead, it directs state agencies to report by November 16 on the feasibility of such a measure.
The term "kill switch" refers to the ability to shut down an AI system when it is deemed to have malfunctioned or gone rogue.
State initiative
Growing trend of state-level initiatives on AI regulation
California's push for AI regulation comes as individual US states are taking action in the absence of federal measures.
Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger recently unveiled a major data center accountability effort amid growing opposition to data centers needed for AI's massive computing demands.
The move highlights the growing trend of state-level initiatives on AI regulation in response to concerns over potential risks and challenges posed by this technology.