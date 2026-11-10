Caltech robot funded by DARPA assembles antenna support in orbit

A robot designed by Caltech and funded by DARPA just made history by assembling a structure in orbit.

As part of the ASTRA project, it put together a single support for a 1.4-meter-wide reflector antenna using an assortment of composite tubes, aluminum joints, and reflective film: humans provided remote support and oversight.

This is a big leap for building things in space, showing robots can handle tricky jobs far from Earth.