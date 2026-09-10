Facebook faces trial over alleged voter-targeting in 2016 US election
What's the story
New Mexico has taken Facebook to trial over its role in the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which broke during the 2016 US presidential election. The political consulting firm had purchased user data harvested from millions of Facebook profiles without their consent. The data was allegedly used in ads designed to reduce Democratic voter turnout.
Accusations
Alleged use of misleading messaging to reduce turnout
Randi McGinn, the attorney representing New Mexico, told jurors that Cambridge Analytica used Facebook profile data to target Democratic voters.
The messaging included phrases such as "Hillary's got it, you don't need to vote," in an alleged attempt to reduce voter turnout.
Notably, Cambridge Analytica was a client of Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and shut down in 2018 due to this scandal.
Data breach
Facebook's response to New Mexico's claims
New Mexico argues that Facebook failed to warn or protect its users from a personality quiz on the platform.
The quiz harvested data from about 87 million profiles, which was then sold to Cambridge Analytica.
In response, Facebook's attorney Dane Butswinkas claimed that the company had investigated suspicious third-party apps after the breach and improved safeguards since then.
Legal proceedings
The only state to take Meta to court
The trial in Santa Fe comes after 48 US states reached a landmark settlement with Meta over child safety and privacy concerns related to the same data breach.
New Mexico is the only state that has taken this case to trial, which is expected to last four weeks.
The state is seeking maximum civil penalties under New Mexico law: up to $5,000 per violation and an injunction against future breaches of user data.
Trial defense
Meta agreed to pay up to $18 billion
Butswinkas argued that individual users can choose what data to share with advertisers and that the company has worked to reduce misinformation.
The trial will also feature a video deposition from Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg.
Notably, in August, Meta agreed to pay $18 billion to settle a multi-state suit.
Buried in the 130-page settlement was an agreement releasing Meta from future liability related to Cambridge Analytica privacy breach, leaving New Mexico as the only state to pursue its own case.