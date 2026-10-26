Cambridge University and GlitterinTech unveil $10 near-infrared spectrometer chip
Technology
Cambridge University just dropped a tiny spectrometer chip (around $10) that can identify stuff like food, plastics, or medicines in under a second.
Made with startup GlitterinTech, this $10 gadget uses clever light analysis (think: near-infrared scanning) to figure out what things are made of.
Rugged wearable chip shows 100% accuracy
In tests, the chip nailed material identification with 100% accuracy.
It's super affordable and tough enough for wearables or industrial gear, even in hot or cold places.
Plus, it can help track things like skin moisture or glucose levels without needles.
Basically, it could make science-y sensors way more accessible for everyone.