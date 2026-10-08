Camizestrant nears India approval after panel backs ESR1 mutation patients

In a trial involving 315 patients, Camizestrant helped patients go about 16 months without their cancer getting worse, much better than the 9.2 months seen with older treatments.

Camizestrant helped patients go about 16 months without their cancer getting worse.

Given how urgently this is needed, Indian authorities may skip local phase 3 trials and require only a prescription from a medical oncologist if it's approved.

Just a heads-up: the FDA approval carries warnings about irregular heart rhythm, slow heart rate and potential harm to an unborn baby, so doctors will keep a close watch if it rolls out here.