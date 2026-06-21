Ozempic, Wegovy may lower fracture risk in diabetes patients

Real-world impact

Need to monitor bone health in weight loss programs

The study's findings have important implications particularly for the millions of older adults on weight loss medications who may already be at risk of bone loss. Norena emphasized the need to monitor bone health in weight loss programs, saying, "Bone fractures are painful, expensive and can seriously affect quality of life—especially as people get older." He added that this research is an important first step in understanding how semaglutide-induced weight loss affects bone health in type 2 diabetes patients.