Ozempic, Wegovy may lower fracture risk in diabetes patients
What's the story
A recent study has found that semaglutide, the active ingredient in popular weight loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy, may help strengthen bones in people with type 2 diabetes. The research was presented at the Endocrine Society's annual meeting ENDO 2026 in Chicago. It was led by Dr Jairo Norena, a former endocrinology fellow at Stanford University Medical Center.
Study findings
Semaglutide users 15% less likely to suffer fractures
The study analyzed medical records of over 59,000 adults with type 2 diabetes. Among the 26,324 semaglutide users, there were 794 reported fractures. In comparison, a control group of 33,555 patients on other weight loss drugs had 1,045 fractures. This indicates that semaglutide users were about 15% less likely to suffer bone fractures than those using other medications.
Real-world impact
Need to monitor bone health in weight loss programs
The study's findings have important implications particularly for the millions of older adults on weight loss medications who may already be at risk of bone loss. Norena emphasized the need to monitor bone health in weight loss programs, saying, "Bone fractures are painful, expensive and can seriously affect quality of life—especially as people get older." He added that this research is an important first step in understanding how semaglutide-induced weight loss affects bone health in type 2 diabetes patients.