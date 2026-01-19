Can exercise, spermidine, lamivudine slow aging? Phase 1 trial underway
Researchers at Icahn School of Medicine are testing if a mix of exercise and anti-inflammatory meds can actually slow down aging.
The study, co-led by Dr. Thomas Marron and Miriam Merad, is focused on healthy adults aged 65-80.
How the trial works
Each participant will follow a set exercise routine plus spermidine supplements and either lamivudine or rapamycin for a year.
Participants are healthy older adults aged 65-80.
Why spermidine matters
Spermidine is a natural compound that helps fight inflammation by boosting cell health.
This trial is looking for real signs it can tackle "inflammaging"—the chronic inflammation tied to getting older—as more people live past 100 in the coming decades.