Canada has warned OpenAI , the company behind ChatGPT, to improve its safety measures or face government intervention. The warning comes after a recent school shooting in British Columbia, where Jesse Van Rootselaar, 18, is suspected of killing eight people on February 10 before taking her own life. Ottawa summoned OpenAI's safety team for talks on Tuesday after the company admitted it hadn't informed police about an account it banned belonging to the alleged mass shooter.

Company stance Shooter's account banned for policy violations OpenAI said it banned Van Rootselaar's account on ChatGPT in June for policy violations. However, the company maintained that these violations didn't meet the internal criteria for reporting to law enforcement. In response to the incident, Justice Minister Sean Fraser told reporters that they expect changes from OpenAI and if they aren't implemented quickly, the government will step in with regulations.

Future steps OpenAI pledges to strengthen safety protocols In light of the incident, OpenAI has pledged to strengthen its safety protocols and update Ottawa on the additional steps it is taking. The company said it banned Van Rootselaar's account in 2025 after systems flagged her activity as a potential misuse of their models for violent purposes. However, they concluded that the account didn't pose an imminent threat of serious harm to others.

